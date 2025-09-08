JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball attendee records a performance of The U.S. Air Force Band’s Strolling Strings on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Strolling Strings provided a modern touch on classical entertainment, inspiring listeners and honoring Air Force heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)