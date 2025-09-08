Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball [Image 5 of 7]

    JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    A Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball attendee records a performance of The U.S. Air Force Band’s Strolling Strings on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Strolling Strings provided a modern touch on classical entertainment, inspiring listeners and honoring Air Force heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9304738
    VIRIN: 250905-F-NY675-1172
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    U.S. Air Force Band
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard
    U.S. Air Force Ball

