    JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball [Image 6 of 7]

    JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    An Airman stands at attention facing the Missing Man Table during the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Missing Man Table ceremony is an Air Force tradition that serves as a dignified and solemn moment to honor and to remember those service members who have been held as prisoners of war or declared missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9304739
    VIRIN: 250905-F-NY675-1115
    Resolution: 3628x2419
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball [Image 7 of 7], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Band
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard
    U.S. Air Force Ball

