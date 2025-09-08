JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman stands at attention facing the Missing Man Table during the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Missing Man Table ceremony is an Air Force tradition that serves as a dignified and solemn moment to honor and to remember those service members who have been held as prisoners of war or declared missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)