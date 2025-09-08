Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army National Guard performs flyover at Jack Trice Stadium

    Iowa Army National Guard performs flyover at Jack Trice Stadium

    AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Regiment, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, perform a flyover at Jack Trice Stadium prior to kickoff of the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, Sept. 7, 2025. The annual flyover highlights the Guard’s ongoing support to community and sporting events across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-XK345-1009
