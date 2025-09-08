Iowa Army National Guard performs flyover at Jack Trice Stadium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Regiment, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, perform a flyover at Jack Trice Stadium prior to kickoff of the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, Sept. 7, 2025. The annual flyover highlights the Guard’s ongoing support to community and sporting events across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)