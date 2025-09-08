Iowa Army National Guard air crew waves at fans in Jack Trice Stadium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Army National Guard flight crew members from Company C, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, and the 1-171st Aviation Regiment wave at fans in Jack Trice Stadium during the Iowa v. Iowa State football game, Ames, Iowa, Sept. 7 2025. The crews were recognized on the field after conducting the pre-game flyover as part of the Iowa National Guard’s annual support to the Cy-Hawk rivalry. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)