Iowa Army National Guard flight crew members from Company C, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, and the 1-171st Aviation Regiment walk into Jack Trice Stadium during the Iowa v. Iowa State football game, Ames, Iowa, Sept. 7 2025. The crews conducted the pre-game flyover as part of the Iowa National Guard’s annual support to the Cy-Hawk rivalry. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 11:13
|Photo ID:
|9303729
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-XK345-1011
|Resolution:
|7480x4989
|Size:
|18.93 MB
|Location:
|AMES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Army National Guard air crew walks into Jack Trice Stadium [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.