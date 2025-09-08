Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army National Guard air crew walks into Jack Trice Stadium [Image 1 of 3]

    Iowa Army National Guard air crew walks into Jack Trice Stadium

    AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Iowa Army National Guard flight crew members from Company C, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, and the 1-171st Aviation Regiment walk into Jack Trice Stadium during the Iowa v. Iowa State football game, Ames, Iowa, Sept. 7 2025. The crews conducted the pre-game flyover as part of the Iowa National Guard’s annual support to the Cy-Hawk rivalry. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

