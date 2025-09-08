Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Rodgers Visits Toxic Valley 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heather Rodgers, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy Bratislava, speaks with Sgt. Carlos Lemus from the 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade after the opening ceremony for exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)