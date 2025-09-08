Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Rodgers Visits Toxic Valley 25 [Image 5 of 6]

    Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Rodgers Visits Toxic Valley 25

    ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SLOVAKIA

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Oliver Toderiska, the exercise director for the Slovak Armed Forces, shows Heather Rodgers, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy Bratislava, the training locations Soldiers will use during exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9303487
    VIRIN: 250908-A-HJ930-6114
    Resolution: 5066x3952
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

