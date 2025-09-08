Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Rodgers Visits Toxic Valley 25

Col. Oliver Toderiska, the exercise director for the Slovak Armed Forces, shows Heather Rodgers, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy Bratislava, the training locations Soldiers will use during exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9303487
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-HJ930-6114
|Resolution:
|5066x3952
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
