Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Rodgers Visits Toxic Valley 25

Brigadier General Ferdinand Murin of the Slovak Armed Forces and Heather Rodgers, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy Bratislava, pose for a photo while wearing a CBRNE mask Soldiers will use during exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 09:31
Photo ID:
|9303486
VIRIN:
|250908-A-HJ930-8461
Resolution:
|5736x3760
Size:
|3.56 MB
Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
