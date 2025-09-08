Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Rodgers Visits Toxic Valley 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigadier General Ferdinand Murin of the Slovak Armed Forces and Heather Rodgers, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy Bratislava, pose for a photo while wearing a CBRNE mask Soldiers will use during exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)