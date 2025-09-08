Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission

    VIETNAM

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam – Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for Pacific Friendship 2025 on Sept. 9, 2025 in the Cinema and Cultural Center at Quang Tri, Vietnam. Pacific Friendship 2025 is an inaugural-annual event led by United States Army Pacific, represented by the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command. The engagement reinforces the longstanding relationship between Vietnam and the United States, and includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, medical, civil affairs, and engineering lines of effort, which directly enhance the quality of life of Vietnamese citizens while helping the greater region prepare for manmade and historical-unpredictable natural disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 07:02
    Photo ID: 9303356
    VIRIN: 250909-A-XH946-9586
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 24.12 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission
    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download