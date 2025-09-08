Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG TRI, Vietnam – Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for Pacific Friendship 2025 on Sept. 9, 2025 in the Cinema and Cultural Center at Quang Tri, Vietnam. Pacific Friendship 2025 is an inaugural-annual event led by United States Army Pacific, represented by the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command. The engagement reinforces the longstanding relationship between Vietnam and the United States, and includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, medical, civil affairs, and engineering lines of effort, which directly enhance the quality of life of Vietnamese citizens while helping the greater region prepare for manmade and historical-unpredictable natural disasters.