    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission [Image 5 of 7]

    Pacific Friendship 2025: U.S. Army deploys to Vietnam for humanitarian mission

    VIETNAM

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam – 18th Theater Medical Commanding General Command Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, gives an overview of the 12 exchanges in 10 locations U.S. Army, Oregon Army National Guard, and Oregon Air National Guard Soldiers are slated to compete alongside their People’s Army of Vietnam and Civilian partners during Pacific Friendship 2025 while addressing an audience at the namesake exchanges opening ceremony Sept. 9, 2025 in the Cinema and Cultural Center at Quang Tri, Vietnam. The engagement reinforces the longstanding relationship between Vietnam and the United States, and includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, medical, civil affairs, and engineering lines of effort, which directly enhance the quality of life of Vietnamese citizens while helping the greater region prepare for manmade and historical-unpredictable natural disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    United States Army Pacific
    Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam)
    Department of Defense
    Pacific Friendship 2025
    target news asiapacific

