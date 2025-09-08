Yokota's new combat arms facility enhances warfighter readiness in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In a continued effort to strengthen the United States’ forward presence and defense posture across the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) has completed construction of a new, state-of-the-art Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Facility at Yokota Air Base. The facility features fourteen firing stalls—an increase from ten in the previous structure—along with advanced safety systems such as individual lane shielding, a fully integrated HVAC and lead dust filtration system, a Combat Arms Training Simulator, weapons vault, classrooms, administrative spaces, and dedicated areas for training and maintenance functions. (Courtesy photo by the Obayashi Corporation as part of their regular project updates)