    Yokota's new combat arms facility enhances warfighter readiness in the Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 2]

    Yokota's new combat arms facility enhances warfighter readiness in the Indo-Pacific

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    In a continued effort to strengthen the United States’ forward presence and defense posture across the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) has completed construction of a new, state-of-the-art Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Facility at Yokota Air Base. The facility features fourteen firing stalls—an increase from ten in the previous structure—along with advanced safety systems such as individual lane shielding, a fully integrated HVAC and lead dust filtration system, a Combat Arms Training Simulator, weapons vault, classrooms, administrative spaces, and dedicated areas for training and maintenance functions. (Courtesy photo by the Obayashi Corporation as part of their regular project updates)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9303023
    VIRIN: 250110-D-SI704-8801
    Resolution: 3775x2371
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
