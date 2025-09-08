Yokota's new combat arms facility enhances warfighter readiness in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In a continued effort to strengthen the United States’ forward presence and defense posture across the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) has completed construction of a new, state-of-the-art Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Facility at Yokota Air Base. The new 1,913-square-meter facility belonging to the 374th Security Forces Squadron, replaces the original CATM range, constructed in 1975, and brings Yokota’s weapons training infrastructure in line with modern U.S. Government standards, to include a new target retrieval system and expanded facility capacity to host more personnel. (Courtesy photo by the Obayashi Corporation as part of their regular project updates)