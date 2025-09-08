Yokota's new combat arms facility enhances warfighter readiness in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | In a continued effort to strengthen the United States’ forward presence and defense...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | In a continued effort to strengthen the United States’ forward presence and defense posture across the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) has completed construction of a new, state-of-the-art Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Facility at Yokota Air Base. The facility features fourteen firing stalls—an increase from ten in the previous structure—along with advanced safety systems such as individual lane shielding, a fully integrated HVAC and lead dust filtration system, a Combat Arms Training Simulator, weapons vault, classrooms, administrative spaces, and dedicated areas for training and maintenance functions. (Courtesy photo by the Obayashi Corporation as part of their regular project updates) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – In a continued effort to strengthen the United States’ forward presence and defense posture across the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) has completed construction of a new, state-of-the-art Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) facility at Yokota Air Base.



The new 1,913-square-meter facility, operated by the 374th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), replaces the original CATM range—constructed in 1975—and brings Yokota’s weapons training infrastructure in line with modern U.S. Government standards.



“This facility is something every CATM instructor and every Airman who qualifies here can be proud of,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Rouillard, a combat arms instructor with the 374th SFS. “It represents a significant step forward in training capability and ensures a more effective and engaging learning experience for all participants.”



Serving thousands of joint service members stationed at or transiting through the airlift wing, the facility is a critical upgrade that enhances operational readiness and directly supports combat capability across the region.



Through projects like this one, JED ensures U.S. forces remain prepared, equipped and ready to respond to dynamic security challenges in the region.



“Our mission at the Japan Engineer District is to build and sustain the infrastructure that enables combat power,” said Col. Patrick Biggs, JED commander. “Facilities like this one are vital to supporting training and readiness across the Indo-Pacific theater.”



The facility features 14 firing stalls—an increase from 10 in the previous structure—along with advanced safety systems such as individual lane shielding; a new target retrieval system; a fully integrated HVAC and lead dust filtration system; a Combat Arms Training Simulator; weapons vault; classrooms; administrative spaces; and dedicated areas for training and maintenance functions.



“The new target retrieval system provides faster and more reliable target movement, which shortens reset times between drills and allows for more repetitions during training,” said Rouillard. “This maximizes efficiency and improves overall weapons proficiency for Yokota personnel. The facility also expands student capacity by 40 percent, with 14 firing points compared to the previous 10, enabling larger groups to train simultaneously.”



Together, these elements provide a safe, efficient and modern environment for weapons qualification and combat arms instruction.



“The expanded capacity and improved functionality of the new CATM range have had a direct impact on morale and readiness,” Rouillard said. “The upgraded environment has increased qualification rates among students, which strengthens confidence and pride across the CATM team. The facility has proved to be a meaningful investment in the security forces mission.”



The new CATM complex is a cornerstone in the suite of military construction projects USACE JED delivers across Japan to support U.S. Forces Japan, United States Indo-Pacific Command and allied partners. JED ensured that a professional team of engineers oversaw the project.



“This facility is crucial to keep the warfighter mission going strong, as it is one of the only operable small arms ranges in the Kanto region at the moment,” said Justin Sakamoto, JED project engineer. “Therefore, it’s one of the only ways for the service members in the area to stay qualified on their weapons systems.”



The completion of this facility demonstrates the enduring partnership between USACE, the U.S. Air Force and Japanese stakeholders. Every phase of the project—from design and contract award to final delivery—was coordinated to meet the evolving needs of today’s warfighters while contributing to long-term strategic goals.



“There were seven project engineers on this and one quality assurance representative, in addition to the current resident engineer,” Sakamoto said. “Many people from our quality assurance branch assisted with reviewing submittals, answering requests for information and providing general assistance.”



As the Indo-Pacific continues to play a central role in global security, facilities like the Yokota CATM remain foundational to projecting strength, sustaining readiness and supporting regional stability.



“We’re especially thankful to USACE for their support throughout the project, and for ensuring the range continues to meet the needs of our mission,” Rouillard said.



The Japan Engineer District remains committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure that directly supports joint and allied warfighters—today and into the future.



Demolition of the existing CATM facility at Yokota Air Base is slated to occur later this year.