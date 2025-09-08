U.S. Marines Rehearse CASEVAC Drills Using Mission Masters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gabriel Sakurai, a hospital corpsman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Division, rehearses experimental casualty evacuation drills using Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)