U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, inspect a Rheinmettall Mission Master Silent Partner before rehearsing experimental casualty evacuation drills on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9302984
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-AU112-1013
|Resolution:
|6726x4486
|Size:
|15.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Rehearse CASEVAC Drills Using Mission Masters [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.