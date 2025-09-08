U.S. Marines Rehearse CASEVAC Drills Using Mission Masters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, inspect a Rheinmettall Mission Master Silent Partner before rehearsing experimental casualty evacuation drills on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)