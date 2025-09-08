Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Rehearse CASEVAC Drills Using Mission Masters [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Marines Rehearse CASEVAC Drills Using Mission Masters

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division rehearse experimental casualty evacuation drills using Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 20:47
    Photo ID: 9302998
    VIRIN: 250821-M-AU112-1153
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 29.95 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Marines Rehearse CASEVAC Drills Using Mission Masters [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Train and Experiment with Emerging Drone Technology in Okinawa

    3D MARDIV
    UGV
    Marines
    USMC
    SECDEF
    MISSION MASTER

