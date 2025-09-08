IDLC25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan, a member of the 307th Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and member of the Integrated defense Leadership Course cadre, demonstrates methods for moving wounded wingmen during tactical combat casualty care training, July 17, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. IDLC is an intensely focused, two-week, hands-on training program for Air Force Security Forces Defenders to achieve and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)
|07.18.2025
|09.09.2025 18:04
|9302728
|250718-F-PO120-1278
|7429x4953
|8.5 MB
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US
|4
|1
From combat training to weapons inspections, 307th SFS earns high praise
