    IDLC25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 4 of 4]

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan, a member of the 307th Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and member of the Integrated defense Leadership Course cadre, demonstrates methods for moving wounded wingmen during tactical combat casualty care training, July 17, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. IDLC is an intensely focused, two-week, hands-on training program for Air Force Security Forces Defenders to achieve and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9302728
    VIRIN: 250718-F-PO120-1278
    Resolution: 7429x4953
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US
    This work, IDLC25: Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

