From combat training to weapons inspections, 307th SFS earns high praise

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Roberts, Air Force Reserve Command security forces manager, visited the 307th Security Forces Squadron on Sept. 6 to discuss the future of the career field and recognize outstanding performers.



Roberts met with the entire squadron, offering insight into upcoming changes and providing a forum for Airmen to ask questions and share concerns.



“Defenders have a difficult and thankless job,” Roberts said. “The 307th Defenders still have high morale and are ready to do what they are trained to do to support the mission.”



Chief Master Sgt. Troderick Trotter, senior enlisted leader of the 307th SFS, said the visit reinforced the need for adaptability.



“With the new deployment model, we have to be flexible and agile in order to be effective in the many different environments we could end up in,” Trotter said.



During the visit, Roberts recognized four Defenders for their contributions to the career field.



“Our troops take great pride in their work, thanks to the outstanding leaders we have within our squadron,” Trotter said. “We strive to excel in everything we do, bringing honor and credit to not only the 307th Security Forces Squadron but also to the 307th Bomb Wing.”



Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan and Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs were honored for their recent service as cadre at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, a six-month program that prepares security forces members for combat environments. The course trains Airmen in combat maneuvers, small arms operations, munitions handling and Tactical Combat Casualty Care.



“IDLC was our bridge we developed to get back to Defender basics and expand that skill set of our front-line supervisors within the confines of annual tour,” Roberts said. “I had the opportunity to attend a graduation and observe field training, and it certainly helped develop our Defenders for whatever fight they may face.”



“The course reinforced a critical truth,” said Morgan. “It’s that one individual’s actions can directly influence the success of the team. Serving as a cadre member afforded me the privilege of directly shaping the training of Airmen I may one day stand beside in service.”



Babbs agreed and said he took pride in being able to take what he learned and enhancing the effective communication of his squadron.



Roberts also recognized Tech. Sgt. Christopher Shavers and Staff Sgt. Anna Schoen for their support during a comprehensive inspection of 7,970 M18 Modular Handgun Systems, led by Air Force Global Strike Command. The inspection followed a directed pause on July 21, initiated after a tragic incident at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.



“The M18 weapons inspection has been a heavy lift,” Roberts said. “Tech. Sgt. Shavers and Staff Sgt. Schoen went above and beyond to help get M18s inspected and back to operational readiness.”



Roberts expressed gratitude for the warm reception and praised the squadron’s professionalism.



“The squadron was impressive,” he said. “There was a lot of good conversation and ideas that came from meeting with the Defenders at all levels. They seem to be a squadron operating on all cylinders.”