Suns up, Thumbs up

1st Lt. Burke and Lt. Long signals to the lineman with a thumbs up. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.
|09.09.2025
|09.09.2025 13:43
|9301806
|250909-N-QI788-1012
|5760x3840
|2.19 MB
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
