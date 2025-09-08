Suns up, Thumbs up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Burke and Lt. Long (foreground) wait for the lineman to complete tasks while another T-6B Texan I (background), also assigned to Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4, prepares to start their engine. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.