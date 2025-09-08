Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suns up, Thumbs up [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Suns up, Thumbs up

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Ensign Levi Thao 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    1st Lt. Burke and Lt. Long (foreground) wait for the lineman to complete tasks while another T-6B Texan I (background), also assigned to Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4, prepares to start their engine. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:43
    Photo ID: 9301805
    VIRIN: 250909-N-QI788-1011
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suns up, Thumbs up [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Levi Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suns up, Thumbs up
    Suns up, Thumbs up
    Suns up, Thumbs up
    Suns up, Thumbs up
    Suns up, Thumbs up
    Suns up, Thumbs up
    Suns up, Thumbs up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    T-6
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download