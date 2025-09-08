Suns up, Thumbs up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. George Burke, a student naval aviator assigned to Training Squadron (VT) 28, buckle in prior to resuming checklists on a T-6B Texan II. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.