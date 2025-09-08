Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space [Image 4 of 4]

    Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists watch as the NRL Autonomous Planning In-space Assembly Reinforcement-learning free-flYer (APIARY) team successfully conducts the first reinforcement learning (RL) control test on free-flyer robots in space from NRL headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9301194
    VIRIN: 250527-N-CZ309-2180
    Resolution: 7469x4979
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space

    ISS
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
    NCST
    Navy
    robots
    research

