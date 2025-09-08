Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists watch as the NRL Autonomous Planning In-space Assembly Reinforcement-learning free-flYer (APIARY) team successfully conducts the first reinforcement learning (RL) control test on free-flyer robots in space from NRL headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)