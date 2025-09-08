Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space [Image 1 of 4]

    Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Roxana Leontie, Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) computer research scientist, performs a reinforcement learning control test on free-flyer robots aboard the International Space Station from NRL headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 27, 2025. The test demonstrated the potential of reinforcement learning to improve robotic autonomy for space exploration and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9301173
    VIRIN: 250527-N-CZ309-2039
    Resolution: 7638x5092
    Size: 14.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    ISS
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
    NCST
    Navy
    robots
    research

