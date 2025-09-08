Samantha Chapin, Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) space roboticist, performs a reinforcement learning control test on free-flyer robots aboard the International Space Station from NRL headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 27, 2025. The test demonstrated the potential of reinforcement learning to improve robotic autonomy for space exploration and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
Reinforcement Learning is Making a Buzz in Space
