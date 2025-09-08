Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC command team visits Beale AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    ACC command team visits Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) assembles a GBU-38 bomb during a visit to Beale Air Base, California, Sept. 5th, 2025. Spain visited the 9th Munitions Squadron’s Air Force Combat Ammunition Center main staging area as part of an immersive tour of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing. The visit deepened his understanding of the critical role the wing plays to advance ACC’s mission by providing high altitude reconnaissance, mission ready airmen, and combat ammunition expertise to combatant commands, while integrating resilient installation services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen)

