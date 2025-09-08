ACC command team visits Beale AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) assembles a GBU-38 bomb during a visit to Beale Air Base, California, Sept. 5th, 2025. Spain visited the 9th Munitions Squadron’s Air Force Combat Ammunition Center main staging area as part of an immersive tour of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing. The visit deepened his understanding of the critical role the wing plays to advance ACC’s mission by providing high altitude reconnaissance, mission ready airmen, and combat ammunition expertise to combatant commands, while integrating resilient installation services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen)