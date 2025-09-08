Beale AFB Showcases Vital Reconnaissance and Combat Capabilities to Air Combat Command Leadership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) assembles a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) assembles a GBU-38 bomb during a visit to Beale Air Base, California, Sept. 5th, 2025. Spain visited the 9th Munitions Squadron’s Air Force Combat Ammunition Center main staging area as part of an immersive tour of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing. The visit deepened his understanding of the critical role the wing plays to advance ACC’s mission by providing high altitude reconnaissance, mission ready airmen, and combat ammunition expertise to combatant commands, while integrating resilient installation services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Beale Air Force Base, home of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and the Air Force Combat Ammunitions Center, recently hosted Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, Sept. 4-6, 2025, demonstrating its pivotal role in delivering persistent, integrated reconnaissance and combat power for the nation.



The visit highlighted Beale's ongoing modernization efforts and its dedication to maintaining a competitive edge in an evolving global security environment.



"Beale AFB is a cornerstone of Air Combat Command's ability to project power and maintain information dominance,” said Spain. “The dedication and expertise of the airmen here, coupled with the innovative modernization efforts underway, are critical to ensuring we maintain our advantage in a contested environment.”



During the visit, the team received in-depth briefings on the 9 RW's preparations for critical mission transitions, ensuring a seamless continuation of vital Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities. This includes the potential integration of Collaborative Combat Aircraft, a key element in strengthening our ability to provide timely and accurate intelligence to warfighters, thereby enhancing ACC's overall combat readiness.



“Beale's commitment to seamlessly integrating advanced technologies like Collaborative Combat Aircraft demonstrates the forward-thinking approach necessary to meet the challenges of the future," said Spain.



Beale hosts several critical missions to national security, including the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, and the Air Force Combat Ammunitions Center, a warfighting center shaping the future of munitions planning, production and joint-force integration.



The 548th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, resident here, plays a crucial role, analyzing imagery and signal intelligence collected by multiple platforms and creates tailored, analytical response to theater requirements.



"This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to showcase how Beale enables America’s power projection and the remarkable Airmen who make it all possible. We're fully aligned with ACC's priorities,” said Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander. “Whether it's through our cutting-edge ISR capabilities, our advancements in munitions production at AFCOMAC, or our unwavering commitment to integrating the future of America’s air power, Beale is on the job."



As the guest speaker at Beale’s annual Air Force Ball, Gen. Spain commended Beale’s modernization efforts and highlighted the critical role that they will be playing to maintain operational excellence and the competitive edge.



“Airmen at Beale are what make this base such a vital part of our national security.” said Spain. “It's a privilege to celebrate their service and honor their critical contributions here in the community that supports them."



Throughout the visit, Spain and Unterseher toured multiple mission hubs across the base and recognized airmen for their professionalism and contributions to Air Combat Command’s mission.



“The airmen here are innovative and passionate about the mission,” said Unterseher. “We need to continue to invest in their training and development and listen to their ideas. They are the key to unlocking the full potential of Beale's capabilities.”



These mission sets make the wing the top contributor to the nation’s intelligence, maintenance, and combat support operations.