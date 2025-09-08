ACC command team visits Beale AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) is briefed by Senior Airman Benas Jonikas, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 assistant dedicated crew chief, during a visit to Beale Air Base, California, Sept. 5th, 2025. Spain visited various units of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing to deepen his understanding of the critical role the wing plays to advance ACC’s mission by providing high altitude reconnaissance, mission ready airmen, and combat ammunition expertise to combatant commands, while integrating resilient installation services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)