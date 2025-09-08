Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC command team visits Beale AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    ACC command team visits Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) is briefed by Senior Airman Benas Jonikas, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 assistant dedicated crew chief, during a visit to Beale Air Base, California, Sept. 5th, 2025. Spain visited various units of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing to deepen his understanding of the critical role the wing plays to advance ACC’s mission by providing high altitude reconnaissance, mission ready airmen, and combat ammunition expertise to combatant commands, while integrating resilient installation services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 12:02
    Photo ID: 9301156
    VIRIN: 250905-F-IE966-1100
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, ACC command team visits Beale AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Beale AFB
    ISR
    U-2
    AFCOMAC
    General Spain

