Sailors From USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conduct VBSS Training in RHIB

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 1, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) drill, Sept. 1, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|08.31.2025
|09.09.2025 08:41
|9300880
|250901-N-JJ672-1420
|4688x4000
|7.83 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|0
