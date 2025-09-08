Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors From USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conduct VBSS Training in RHIB [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors From USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conduct VBSS Training in RHIB

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 1, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) ride in a rigid-hull inflatable boat as part of a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) drill, Sept. 1, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:41
    VIRIN: 250901-N-JJ672-1035
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Sailors From USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conduct VBSS Training in RHIB [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

