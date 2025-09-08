Sailors From USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conduct VBSS Training in RHIB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 1, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) prepare a rigid-hull inflatable boat to conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) drill, Sept. 1, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)