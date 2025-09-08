Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO Aircraft Carriers Visits George Washington [Image 1 of 2]

    PEO Aircraft Carriers Visits George Washington

    JAPAN

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnathan Meighan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Justin T. Meyer, executive director, Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers, passes through sideboys on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 5, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan M. Meighan) (This image has been edited for security purposes by blurring badges)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:54
    VIRIN: 240909-N-MC987-1104
    PEO Aircraft Carriers Visits George Washington
    PEO Aircraft Carriers Visits George Washington

    CVN73
    7thFleet
    USSGW
    PEO CVN

