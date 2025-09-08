PEO Aircraft Carriers Visits George Washington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin T. Meyer, executive director, Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers, passes through sideboys on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 5, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan M. Meighan) (This image has been edited for security purposes by blurring badges)