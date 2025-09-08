PEO Aircraft Carriers Visits George Washington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin T. Meyer, center left, executive director, Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers, speaks with Capt. Timothy L. Waits, left, from Anniston, Alabama, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), and staff on the ceremonial quarterdeck while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 5, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnathan M. Meighan) (This image has been edited for security purposes by blurring badges)