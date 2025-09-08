Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base [Image 6 of 8]

    Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, outgoing commander of the 23rd Wing, greets a crowd after his final flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2025. While at Moody, Sheets successfully led rescue and attack operations with the HH-60W Jolly Green II, HC-130J Combat King II and A-10C Thunderbolt II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:32
    Photo ID: 9300817
    VIRIN: 250729-F-CV039-1098
    Resolution: 5638x3763
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    ACC
    Final Flight
    23rd Wing

