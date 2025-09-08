U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, outgoing commander of the 23rd Wing, walks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II after his final flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2025. The fini flight is a celebration that formally marks an aviator’s departure from an assigned unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9300814
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-CV039-1065
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
This work, Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jasmine Galloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.