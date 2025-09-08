Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, outgoing commander of the 23rd Wing, walks out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II after his final flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2025. The fini flight is a celebration that formally marks an aviator’s departure from an assigned unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)