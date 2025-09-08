Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, outgoing commander of the 23rd Wing, gets his feet painted green by his wife at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2025. The tradition of “green feet” began during the Vietnam War when helicopters landing in tall grass or rice paddies left behind large circular imprints, resembling giant footprints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)