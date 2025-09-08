Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base [Image 5 of 8]

    Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, outgoing commander of the 23rd Wing, gets his feet painted green by his wife at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 29, 2025. The tradition of “green feet” began during the Vietnam War when helicopters landing in tall grass or rice paddies left behind large circular imprints, resembling giant footprints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:32
    Photo ID: 9300816
    VIRIN: 250729-F-CV039-1131
    Resolution: 6586x4395
    Size: 14.71 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Col Sheets fini flight at Moody Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jasmine Galloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Final Flight
    23rd Wing

