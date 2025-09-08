USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20250907-N-WJ234-3101 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Christopher Meraz, from Passaic, New Jersey, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepares to signal a CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of America while conducting flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 7. USS America (LHA 6) is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)