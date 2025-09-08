USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250907-N-WJ234-2186 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 prepares to take off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 7. USS America (LHA 6) is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)