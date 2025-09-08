Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    20250907-N-WJ234-3127 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade refuel a CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of America while conducting flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 7. USS America (LHA 6) is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025
    Photo ID: 9300516
    VIRIN: 250907-N-WJ234-3127
    Resolution: 3135x2090
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 26 of 26], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47F
    MV-22B Osprey
    Flight Ops
    U.S. Navy

