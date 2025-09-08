Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heroes for Zero: Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Heroes for Zero: Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk 2025

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Participants and volunteers gather at the finish line following the “Heroes for Zero” prostate cancer awareness walk at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2025. 1 out of 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. That number doubles among military members and African-American men. The good news is that prostate cancer can be cured. Early detection is key.

    For more information, visit zerocancer.org
    (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

