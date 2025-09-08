Heroes for Zero: Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk 2025

Participants and volunteers gather at the finish line following the “Heroes for Zero” prostate cancer awareness walk at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2025. 1 out of 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. That number doubles among military members and African-American men. The good news is that prostate cancer can be cured. Early detection is key.
For more information, visit zerocancer.org
(U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)
