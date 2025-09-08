Heroes for Zero: Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants and volunteers walk the Ford Island Historic trail for the “Heroes for Zero” prostate cancer awareness walk at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2025. Attendees help to beautify the trail by picking up trash along the route. 1 out of 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. That number doubles among military members and African-American men. The good news is that prostate cancer can be cured. Early detection is key.



(U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)