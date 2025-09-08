Camp Blaz Marines participate in promotion and reenlistment ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Karl Benton, training chief, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and his family participate in his reenlistment ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 03, 2025. Gunnery Sgt. Benton’s reenlistment reflects uncommon devotion and loyalty to the country and to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9300296
|VIRIN:
|250903-M-SG132-1162
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
