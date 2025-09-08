Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in promotion and reenlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in promotion and reenlistment ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fernando Garcia, network administrator, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, salutes the promoting officer during his promotion ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 03, 2025. Cpl. Garcia received this promotion after being selected on a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Command meritorious board. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 22:03
    Photo ID: 9300295
    VIRIN: 250903-M-SG132-1018
    Resolution: 7010x4685
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Indo-Pacific
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Marines
    Promotion
    Guam
    Reenlistment

