Camp Blaz Marines participate in promotion and reenlistment ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fernando Garcia, network administrator, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, salutes the promoting officer during his promotion ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 03, 2025. Cpl. Garcia received this promotion after being selected on a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Command meritorious board. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)