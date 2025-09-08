2025 RAD visitors stop at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area; review Army history, heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visitors to the 2025 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of RAD attendees went to the Commemorative Area to see the area's attractions that include Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)