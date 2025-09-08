Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 RAD visitors stop at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area; review Army history, heritage [Image 11 of 11]

    2025 RAD visitors stop at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area; review Army history, heritage

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Visitors to the 2025 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of RAD attendees went to the Commemorative Area to see the area's attractions that include Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 21:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    IMCOM
    community involvement
    Fort McCoy
    Army community relations
    training
    Wisconsin

