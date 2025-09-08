2025 RAD visitors stop at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area; review Army history, heritage

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Visitors to the 2025 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) visit the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Visitors to the 2025 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of RAD attendees went to the Commemorative Area to see the area's attractions that include Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held its 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) on Sept. 5 and as part of the day’s festivities the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area was opened to the RAD attendees who were in the main event in nearby building 905.



The area was open for approximately six hours and nearly 100 of the RAD attendees stopped by to see the historical displays and learn more about Fort McCoy’s and the Army’s history.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts that make up the Commemorative Area, said Fort McCoy Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois.



Many of the visitors would first take a walk around the Fort McCoy History Center and its many displays. Through every major operation, and everything else supported, that history is remembered in the Fort McCoy History Center. In 2015, the History Center was improved after several months of work to renovate the interior and exterior of the facility. Then those interior renovations provided for expanded exhibit floor space, improved lighting, and installation of energy efficient heating and air-conditioning systems, records show. Exterior improvements included new steps and a ramp to improve access for visitors.



The History Center features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909. The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary.



Whether it’s Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy’s World War I gas mask, horseshoes from the early



camp stables, World War II-era uniforms, or items from the 1980 Cuban Refugee Resettlement mission, the History Center offers exhibits spanning from Fort McCoy’s earliest beginnings to the installation’s involvement in the war on terrorism.



In recent years, the center also received new additions. In July 2022, Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after had visited the installation with his family members, and with him he brought a century-old artifact he’d received in the form of a wood crate that included the words stamped on it: “CAMP EMERY UPTON” and “CAMP ROBINSON.”



In June 2023, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office received a letter from Steven Knight of Clever, Mo., who mailed two World War II-era post cards he found to the installation.



The post cards, which are from 1944, include a post card showing the Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters building, which in 1944 was the division headquarters. And in the second post card, it shows a set of three buildings that were the military police headquarters in 1944.



Each card was created by Moen Photo Service in La Crosse, Wis., in the 1940s. They both are on display at the History Center.



Since 1999, the Fort McCoy History Center has been a go-to stop for learning about not only Fort McCoy’s storied past but also that of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Reserve, and even the Army National Guard.



For more than a century, Fort McCoy, which was previously Camp McCoy, and before that Camp Robinson and Camp Emory-Upton, has had a stake on things that have affected the world stage to include World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, the Global War on Terrorism and Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and more recently Operation Allies Welcome.



RAD visitors also toured the many historical buildings in the area. The area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story, Townsell said. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, potbelly stoves, World War II-era artwork and photos, old uniforms, and much more. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids.



Some of the military retirees also took a change to tour Equipment Park, Dubois said. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



Visitors also checked out Veterans Memorial Plaza. Construction on Veterans Memorial Plaza began in 2006, as did the work to create the five Soldier statues on the memorial representative of each of the major conflicts that Fort McCoy had been involved with to that point in time: i.e., World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the war on terrorism, past news articles show.



The formal dedication of Veterans Memorial Plaza was June 13, 2009 — the date of Fort McCoy’s 100th anniversary, Fort McCoy newspaper archives show. Several descendants of the installation’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy, attended this dedication. The dedication was the key event in a series of activities held during Fort McCoy’s yearlong centennial observance.



Ever since its dedication, the Veterans Memorial Plaza has been the center of more than a dozen annual Armed Forces Day Open House events, dozens of official events, dozens of tours, and met by thousands of people throughout the years.



For more information about the Commemorative Area, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 502-898-2407, by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.list.pao-admin@army.mil, or go online to see the Commemorative Area section in the Fort McCoy Guide.



