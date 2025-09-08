Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade Marines embark a C-130J in preparation of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 6 of 7]

    3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade Marines embark a C-130J in preparation of exercise Resolute Dragon 25

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade load a C-130J in preparation for exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. RD25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 20:21
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    III MEF
    3D MEB
    Indo-Pacific
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

