3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade Marines embark a C-130J in preparation of exercise Resolute Dragon 25

U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade tighten cargo onto a 463L master pallet in preparation for exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. RD25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)