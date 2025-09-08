U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade and U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a C-130J in preparation for exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. RD25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9300265
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-RB314-1176
|Resolution:
|7102x4737
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade Marines embark a C-130J in preparation of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.